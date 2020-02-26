Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,737 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 341 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.52.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $186.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.70 and a 52-week high of $211.58. The company has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 183.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.85.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

