Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BRF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BRF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in BRF by 361.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BRF in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BRF in the third quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

BRF stock opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58. Brf S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $9.96.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BRFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of BRF from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

