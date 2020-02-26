Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,494,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,949,000 after buying an additional 59,729 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,310,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,634,000 after buying an additional 106,506 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,231,000 after buying an additional 34,906 shares in the last quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 896,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,987,000 after buying an additional 81,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7,356.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,961,000 after buying an additional 700,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $133.00 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $151.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.72 and a 200-day moving average of $135.12.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.81.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $4,513,453.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 646 shares in the company, valued at $93,863.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $286,475.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,944 shares of company stock valued at $11,101,625 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

