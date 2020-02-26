Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $118.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.69 and its 200 day moving average is $114.57.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.08.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

