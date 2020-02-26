Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.06% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 13,961 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $7,810,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $353,000.

NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $141.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.27. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $166.50.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

