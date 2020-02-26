Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,411 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 53,675 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $544,000. Bainco International Investors raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 169,305 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,379,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 697,958 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,617,000 after buying an additional 13,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $59.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day moving average of $58.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $49.05 and a 1-year high of $64.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.