Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,396 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMC opened at $124.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.10. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $109.19 and a twelve month high of $152.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VMC. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.18.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

