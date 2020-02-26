Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on BCS. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Barclays by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 107,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

BCS stock opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.03. Barclays has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.3214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.20%.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

