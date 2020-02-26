Barclays Reiterates Buy Rating for SAP (NYSE:SAP)

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $165.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SAP. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

NYSE SAP opened at $127.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.62. The company has a market capitalization of $156.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.08. SAP has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $140.67.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SAP will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,585,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $894,146,000 after acquiring an additional 173,795 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,398,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $589,288,000 after buying an additional 139,901 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,503,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,467,000 after buying an additional 248,827 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,717,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,080,000 after buying an additional 167,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SAP by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 745,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,839,000 after buying an additional 191,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

