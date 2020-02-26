Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Short Interest Update

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the January 30th total of 14,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 208,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BRN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 55,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,742. Barnwell Industries has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.68.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 113,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $80,313.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 36,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $29,391.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 256,888 shares of company stock worth $219,068.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Barnwell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,844 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.88% of Barnwell Industries worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

