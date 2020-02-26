Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.33.

Several research firms recently commented on BBSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti dropped their target price on Barrett Business Services from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Barrett Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock traded down $10.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.01. 2,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,871. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $70.48 and a 1 year high of $95.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.60 and its 200 day moving average is $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $602.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.23. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Barrett Business Services news, COO Gerald Blotz sold 5,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $498,258.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,037.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Kramer sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total value of $42,899.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,444.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,468 shares of company stock worth $1,121,038 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBSI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.