Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Barrett Business Services updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.05-5.05 EPS.

NASDAQ:BBSI traded down $12.29 on Wednesday, hitting $66.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $70.48 and a one year high of $95.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.77.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Barrett Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

In other Barrett Business Services news, COO Gerald Blotz sold 5,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $498,258.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,037.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Kramer sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total value of $42,899.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,444.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,468 shares of company stock worth $1,121,038. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

