Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) Short Interest Update

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the January 30th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ BSET traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 60,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,882. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $101.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

In other news, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. acquired 8,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $86,321.90. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 45.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

