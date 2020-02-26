Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) will report $3.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. Baxter International reported sales of $2.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year sales of $11.36 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $11.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Baxter International.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAX. Morgan Stanley raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Baxter International from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $86.99 on Wednesday. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $72.42 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

