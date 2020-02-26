Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €123.00 by Baader Bank

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €123.00 ($143.02) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 76.39% from the company’s previous close.

BAYN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of Bayer in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Liberum Capital set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €81.94 ($95.28).

BAYN stock opened at €69.73 ($81.08) on Wednesday. Bayer has a 12 month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12 month high of €123.82 ($143.98). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €75.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of €69.37.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

