Baytex Energy (BTE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect Baytex Energy to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at C$1.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $762.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.69. Baytex Energy has a one year low of C$1.28 and a one year high of C$3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In related news, Director Trudy Marie Curran bought 29,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,632.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 158,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$284,794.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.25 price target on Baytex Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.25 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baytex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.10.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

