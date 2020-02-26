BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director James G. Rizzo Buys 1,000 Shares

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director James G. Rizzo purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $12,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,225.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 20,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,699. The company has a market capitalization of $209.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $14.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 16.05%. On average, analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCBP. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson cut BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

