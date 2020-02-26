Beam (BEAM) Trading 22.2% Lower This Week

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 26th. Beam has a total market cap of $31.52 million and approximately $33.22 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beam has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00006377 BTC on major exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005207 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Beam

Beam is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 56,038,120 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

