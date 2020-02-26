BeatzCoin Price Hits $0.0004 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $480,155.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One BeatzCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000218 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,368,451,834 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.