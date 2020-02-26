Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,237 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Beazer Homes USA worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BZH. FMR LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,786,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 850,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,016,000 after acquiring an additional 527,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 3,800.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 390,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 380,448 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter worth $3,496,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth $1,540,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,188.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $445,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $476.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.45. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 15.06.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.30 million. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

