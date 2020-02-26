Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

BBBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,800 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 34,177 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 211,300 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 416,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is 33.17%.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

