Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the January 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BELFA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bel Fuse by 22.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bel Fuse by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL grew its position in Bel Fuse by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 31,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Bel Fuse by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BELFA shares. ValuEngine lowered Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of BELFA stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $146.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 2.12. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $23.11.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $115.13 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.