Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) Short Interest Up 65.4% in February

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, an increase of 65.4% from the January 30th total of 2,280,000 shares. Currently, 75.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.6 days.

BLCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 31,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 63,864 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 352,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 56,116 shares during the last quarter.

BLCM traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.81. 67,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,357. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.74. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.20, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.