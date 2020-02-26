Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,867.63 ($64.03).

BKG has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded Berkeley Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,540 ($59.72) to GBX 6,620 ($87.08) in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Berkeley Group to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,953 ($52.00) to GBX 3,860 ($50.78) in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,370 ($70.64) price objective on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other news, insider Anthony W. Pidgley sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,040 ($66.30), for a total transaction of £70,207.20 ($92,353.59).

Berkeley Group stock opened at GBX 5,144 ($67.67) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,416 ($44.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,504 ($72.40). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,192.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,568.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion and a PE ratio of 12.85.

Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

