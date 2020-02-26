BERNcash Price Up 15% Over Last 7 Days (BERN)

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last week, BERNcash has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. BERNcash has a market cap of $37,300.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BERNcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.10 or 0.00955158 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00040803 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00016129 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00210553 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00071849 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001850 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00305069 BTC.

BERNcash Coin Profile

BERN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash. BERNcash’s official website is berncoin.org.

BERNcash Coin Trading

BERNcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BERNcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BERNcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

