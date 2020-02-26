B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

B&G Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. B&G Foods has a payout ratio of 113.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 117.3%.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

NYSE:BGS traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,919,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.96. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $26.13.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $470.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research set a $17.00 price target on B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on B&G Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. B&G Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.