B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28, Briefing.com reports. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $470.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. B&G Foods updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.60-1.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.60-1.80 EPS.

BGS traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,244,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,498. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $962.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.96. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $26.13.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 102.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on B&G Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.