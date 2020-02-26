Big River Industries Ltd (ASX:BRI) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Big River Industries Ltd (ASX:BRI) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Big River Industries’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.11. Big River Industries has a 52 week low of A$0.91 ($0.65) and a 52 week high of A$1.72 ($1.22).

About Big River Industries

Big River Industries Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, distributes, and retail of timber products and building supplies in Australia. The company offers builders hardware products, including nails, brackets, fixings, builders plastic products and adhesives, saw blades, hardwood pegs, silicone products, and door handles and locks, as well as formwork accessories and reinforcing products; building products, pine framing, fiber cement, hardwood for structural and decorative purposes, plywood, sheet materials, particle board flooring, landscaping and fencing supplies, doors, door furniture, and external timber cladding products; LVL, I-beams, and laminated beams; timber flooring, decking, and molding products; and formwork, insulation, and other products.

