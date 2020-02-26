Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) Short Interest Update

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 30th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:BH.A traded up $8.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $656.59. 78 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $635.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $553.45. Biglari has a fifty-two week low of $409.10 and a fifty-two week high of $817.00.

Get Biglari alerts:

BH.A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. TheStreet raised Biglari from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.