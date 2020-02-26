Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €35.40 ($41.16).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GBF shares. Metzler set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.50 ($44.77) price target on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €30.50 ($35.47) price target on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bilfinger in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

GBF stock opened at €28.72 ($33.40) on Wednesday. Bilfinger has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a twelve month high of €34.94 ($40.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €32.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of €29.64.

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry. It offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance measures, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

