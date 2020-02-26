Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,692 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.2% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 122,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $57.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.38. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $53.12 and a one year high of $62.40.

