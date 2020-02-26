Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMU)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMU) by 335.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,805 shares during the quarter. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN makes up about 1.0% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.70% of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $870,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000.

NYSEARCA AMU opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82.

