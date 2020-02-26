Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.63 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,561 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.3% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $7,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,979,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,096,000 after buying an additional 523,937 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,751.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,795,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after buying an additional 5,746,543 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,473,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,833,000 after buying an additional 68,177 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,920,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,891,000 after buying an additional 285,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,744,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $112.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $103.58 and a 1 year high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

