Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,954 shares during the period. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.76% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $7,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNA. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter worth $76,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter worth $81,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.63. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $33.56.

