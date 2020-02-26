Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Sells 114,064 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,064 shares during the quarter. Sprouts Farmers Market accounts for 0.6% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 585.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SFM. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cfra dropped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.99.

Shares of SFM opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.93. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $24.06.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,006,000.00. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

