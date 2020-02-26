Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Sells 115,908 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115,908 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN accounts for about 1.0% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 22.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,071.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $26.06.

