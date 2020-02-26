Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Sells 116,802 Shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc (NASDAQ:SVVC) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 116,802 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 15.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

SVVC opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89. Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $13.75.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

