Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,319 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,308,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND opened at $86.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $86.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.93 and its 200-day moving average is $84.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

