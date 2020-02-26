Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,831 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,831 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.3% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $93.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.59 and its 200 day moving average is $91.56. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $93.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.