Binance Coin (BNB) Trading 20.6% Lower Over Last Week

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.91 billion and $434.05 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $18.72 or 0.00213050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Exrates, Trade Satoshi and AirSwap.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011358 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.32 or 0.02575704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00043163 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00127788 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009391 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin launched on June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance.

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, AirSwap, FCoin, HitBTC, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LBank, Gate.io, DDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

