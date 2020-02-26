Binance USD (BUSD) Market Cap Reaches $63.64 Million

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the dollar. Binance USD has a total market cap of $63.64 million and approximately $110.66 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00046874 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00481053 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $546.09 or 0.06190910 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00059249 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00025897 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011314 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD is a token. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 63,550,971 tokens. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd.

Binance USD Token Trading

Binance USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

