Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) Short Interest Update

Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decrease of 66.5% from the January 30th total of 132,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 156,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bio-Path by 17.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bio-Path by 10.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bio-Path by 19,858.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 19,858 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Bio-Path by 211.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

BPTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Bio-Path stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.03. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $73.52. The company has a current ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.