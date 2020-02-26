BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Holdings Lowered by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,373 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the 4th quarter worth about $52,195,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 170,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,384,000 after acquiring an additional 40,450 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 951,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,141,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 564.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 91,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,861,000 after acquiring an additional 17,917 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $156,073.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,724,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,592,487 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH stock traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,433. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a one year low of $178.28 and a one year high of $223.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.25.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $184.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. Eight Capital lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BIO-TECHNE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.00.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

