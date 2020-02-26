Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) Short Interest Down 40.1% in February

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 40.1% from the January 30th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BASI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 15,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,984. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26. Bioanalytical Systems has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $56.79 million, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter.

In other Bioanalytical Systems news, Director Richard Allen Johnson bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $114,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bioanalytical Systems by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 107,202 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Bioanalytical Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 98,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bioanalytical Systems by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bioanalytical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. 9.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Bioanalytical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

