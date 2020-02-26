BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the January 30th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BFRA shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.08% of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BFRA remained flat at $$10.95 during trading on Wednesday. 6 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286. BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $18.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $245.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

About BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis.

