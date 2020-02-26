Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stake Lifted by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 216.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Biogen makes up approximately 1.1% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $8,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 851,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,263,000 after buying an additional 63,938 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,036,000 after purchasing an additional 109,336 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,773,000 after purchasing an additional 222,250 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 631,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,073,000 after purchasing an additional 32,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 542,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,953,000 after purchasing an additional 118,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Leerink Swann raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Biogen from to in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.31.

BIIB opened at $324.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.60. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.63 EPS for the current year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

