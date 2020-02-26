Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.94 EPS

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.94), Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.34) EPS.

BHVN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,817. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.01.

In other news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 2,021 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $114,146.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Berman sold 125,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $6,652,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,341 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,648.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,630 shares of company stock worth $8,877,749. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Leerink Swann upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.92.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

