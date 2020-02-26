Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Short Interest Update

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 88.1% from the January 30th total of 14,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.73. 10,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,682. The company has a market cap of $27.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.27. Biomerica has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $3.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 65.75% and a negative net margin of 47.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Biomerica will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Biomerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.