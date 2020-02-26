Birks Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Short Interest Update

Birks Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 172.3% from the January 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of BGI stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711. Birks Group has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.25.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, produces, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Other. The company offers designed products, as well as various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

