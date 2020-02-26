BitBall (BTB) Trading Down 37.4% Over Last Week

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 22% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded 37.4% lower against the US dollar. BitBall has a market capitalization of $203,067.00 and approximately $213,045.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00041394 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00071400 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000759 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,784.73 or 1.00865922 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000650 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00052191 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000487 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,124,794 tokens. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

